After retiring in 2002, Phil Collins performed his first full set in six years last year, and now the former Genesis frontman has kicked off an honest-to-goodness tour in support of his upcoming memoir Not Dead Yet. He played his first comeback show at Liverpool’s Echo Arena tonight, and you can catch some footage of him playing classics with his son on keys below.

