DJ Khaled & Drake – “To The Max”

Earlier this spring, DJ Khaled hit #1 with his Justin Bieber/Quavo/Chance The Rapper/Lil Wayne collab “I’m The One,” a whole new level of success for the man who might be rap’s greatest star-wrangler. And this morning, Khaled has announced the impending release of Grateful, his newest album. And he’s shared another single. For the new track “To The Max,” he’s wrangled a track from probably rap’s greatest star circa: now. “To The Max” is basically a new Drake song with some bonus Khaled yelling on it. It’s a strange track, one with Drake sing-rapping airily over a jittery drum pattern that owes a debt to Detroit ghettotech and Chicago footwork. It’s hard to picture “To The Max” blowing up the way 2016’s “For Free,” the last Drake/Khaled track, did, but god knows everything these two touches seems to turn to gold. Here, listen:

That’s Khaled’s young son Asahd on the “To The Max” cover art. Asahd also appears on the cover of Grateful, and he’s credited as an executive producer on the album. Here’s that art:

Grateful is out 6/23 on Epic.