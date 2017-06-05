DJ Khaled & Drake – “To The Max”

Earlier this spring, DJ Khaled hit #1 with his Justin Bieber/Quavo/Chance The Rapper/Lil Wayne collab “I’m The One,” a whole new level of success for the man who might be rap’s greatest star-wrangler. And this morning, Khaled has announced the impending release of Grateful, his newest album. And he’s shared another single. For the new track “To The Max,” he’s wrangled a track from probably rap’s greatest star circa: now. “To The Max” is basically a new Drake song with some bonus Khaled yelling on it. It’s a strange track, one with Drake sing-rapping airily over a jittery drum pattern that owes a debt to Detroit ghettotech and Chicago footwork. It’s hard to picture “To The Max” blowing up the way 2016’s “For Free,” the last Drake/Khaled track, did, but god knows everything these two touches seems to turn to gold. Here, listen:
That’s Khaled’s young son Asahd on the “To The Max” cover art. Asahd also appears on the cover of Grateful, and he’s credited as an executive producer on the album. Here’s that art:
GOD IS THE GREATEST! #GRATEFUL #JUNE23 … WOW!! This is my 10th Album! And this is my sons First Album! TEARS OF JOY!!! I've been through so many storms! I weathered every storm! I always knew there would be sunshine on the other side !! I never gave up !! I ALWAYS HAD HOPE AND PRAYED! I LOVE GOD SO MUCH !! FAN LUV PRE ORDER YOUR #GRATEFUL ALBUM NOW!! FAN LUV THIS IS FOR YOU! THIS FOR @asahdkhaled ! THANK YOU GOD ! #GRATEFUL IS MY THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords
Grateful is out 6/23 on Epic.