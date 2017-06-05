Gucci Mane’s Wedding Is Going To Be A BET Reality Show

Right now, Gucci Mane is living out a truly adorable public love story with his fiancé, the model and businesswoman Keysia Ka’oir. When Gucci proposed to Ka’oir on the Kiss Cam during an Atlanta Hawks game last year, it was a beautiful moment. The two are getting ready for their wedding on 10/17 — because Gucci does everything on 10/17, and we’re going to get to watch it all happen.

Billboard reports that Gucci and Ka’oir have made a deal with BET to turn the wedding, and the preparations for it, into a docu-series. The couple claims that the show will chronicle the “most extravagant celebrity wedding of the year.” It doesn’t have a title yet, but I’m pulling for Burr-idezillas.

Honestly, most rappers’ reality shows are just completely intolerable, but this one could be fun.