Mac DeMarco – “One Another” Video

Mac DeMarco gave us his sunny, goodhearted This Old Dog album last month, and now he’s followed up his bizarre video for its title track with another one for the cheery amble “One Another.” For this one, director and band member Pierce McGarry tells a story about DeMarco befriending the Grim Reaper, watching E.T. with him while trying to draw boundaries against any kind of physical contact. Also, DeMarco and his bandmates do one of the most (intentionally) appallingly awful lip-syncing scenes in the entire history of the music video. And there’s a part where they all wear old-man makeup, and a big plot twist. And DeMarco acts. It’s a lot. Watch it below.

This Old Dog is out now on Captured Tracks.