Gucci Mane’s new album Droptopwop dropped last month, a year after he was released from prison. The LP was produced in full by Metro Boomin, and today, Gucci Mane is debuting a video for the stand-out track “Bucket List.” In the clip, Gucci rides around town taking selfies in the same red car featured on the cover of the album. Watch below.

Droptopwop is out now.