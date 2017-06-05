Toro Y Moi Appears To Tease New Album Via Snail Mail To Fans

Teasing a new record by mailing stuff to fans is the new hot trend sweeping the music world! First Avey Tare did it with his new album Eucalyptus, and now Toro Y Moi is doing it with a new album that looks like it’s called Boo Boo. Instead of a jigsaw puzzle, Carpark Records mailed customers a printout featuring artwork and some pseudo-philosophical babble about love and space and stuff, and you can check it out below thanks to the good folk at /r/indieheads.

This came in the mail today… what you up to @ToroyMoi ? pic.twitter.com/rvg8zG2inm — Alistair (@Alistairkeggen) June 6, 2017

Strange letter today in the mail from @ToroyMoi via @carparkrecords… record announcement? pic.twitter.com/hcO2wZqabQ — Ben Burton (@bjburton) June 6, 2017

This will be the first Toro Y Moi album since 2015’s power-pop move What For?, not counting Star Stuff, Chaz Bundick’s recent collaborative album with the Mattson 2.