Shabazz Palaces – “Julian’s Dream (ode to a bad)” (Feat. The Shogun Shot)

Shabazz Palaces are releasing two new albums next month — Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star and Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines — and we’ve gotten a couple of tracks from both of them — “Shine A Light,” “30 Clip Extension,” “Since C.A.Y.A.” — and today the art-rap group has released another one. “Julian’s Dream (ode to a bad)” is from Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines, and it’s a creeping and spacey cut featuring the Shogun Shot. Listen to it below.

Both new Shabazz Palaces albums — Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star and Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines — are out 7/14 via Sub Pop.