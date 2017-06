Björk released a vivid VR video for her Vulnicura song “Notget” earlier this year, and today she’s debuting a second version by way of Creators. The new video — which was made in partnership with frequent collaborators Warren Du Preez and Nick Thorton Jones — begins with black and white footage of Björk presenting as an insect before she transforms into a technicolor life form. Watch below.

Vulnicura is out now via One Little Indian.