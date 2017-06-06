Diet Cig – “Barf Day” Video

Back in April, Diet Cig released their debut full-length, Swear I’m Good At This, and today they’ve shared a video for one of the album’s early singles, “Barf Day.” It takes the song’s “I just wanna have ice cream on my birthday” refrain literally and features the band’s Alex Luciano unhappy at a birthday party until she runs away and hijacks an ice cream truck so she can drive off playing guitar on top of it. Watch below.

Tour Dates:

06/06 Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp #

06/07 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

06/08 Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall #

06/09 Indianapolis, IN @ Musical Family Tree #

06/10 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe #

07/23 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

09/07 Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space *

09/08 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

09/09 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

09/10 Portland, ME @ SPACE

09/11 Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall *

09/12 Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt *

09/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr Smalls *

09/14 Gambier, OH @ Horn Gallery – Kenyon College

09/16 Lancaster, PA @ Lizard Lounge *

09/17 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

09/23 Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

09/25 Paris, FR @ Supersonic

09/26 Antwerp, BE @ Trix VZW

09/28 Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie Rock Clubl

09/30 Osimo, IT @ Loop

10/02 Vienna, AT @ B72

10/04 Munich, DE @ Orange House

10/05 Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

10/06 Denmark, CP @ Stengade

10/07 Hamburg-St. Pauli, DE @ Molotow

10/09 Köln, DE @ Blue Shell

10/10 Münster, DE @ Gleis 22

10/12 Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

10/13 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham

10/14 Lancashire, UK @ Lancaster Library

10/16 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

10/17 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

10/18 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

10/19 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

10/21 Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival

10/23 Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

10/25 London, UK @ Moth Club

10/26 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

# w/ SPORTS

* w/ Ratboys

Swear I’m Good At This is out now via Frenchkiss Records.