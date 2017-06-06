Diet Cig – “Barf Day” Video

Back in April, Diet Cig released their debut full-length, Swear I’m Good At This, and today they’ve shared a video for one of the album’s early singles, “Barf Day.” It takes the song’s “I just wanna have ice cream on my birthday” refrain literally and features the band’s Alex Luciano unhappy at a birthday party until she runs away and hijacks an ice cream truck so she can drive off playing guitar on top of it. Watch below.
Swear I’m Good At This is out now via Frenchkiss Records.