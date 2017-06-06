MUNA Will Open For Harry Styles On Tour

We named MUNA a Band To Watch back in 2015. Today One Direction alum Harry Styles announced he’s taking the effervescent LA synth-pop trio on tour as his opening act in both North America and Europe. See what becoming a Stereogum Band To Watch will do for you?!

@whereisMUNA will be joining me on tour this year in North America and Europe. Looking forward to it. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) June 6, 2017

Here is Styles’ full tour itinerary:

09/19 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/25 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/26 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

09/28 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/30 Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

10/01 Washington DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

10/04 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/05 Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

10/08 Atlanta, GA @ Roxy

10/10 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/11 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/14 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

10/25 Paris, France @ L’Olympia

10/27 Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

10/29 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/30 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/01 Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/02 Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

11/05 Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset

11/07 Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrome

11/08 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

11/10 Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

11/23 Singapore @ The Star Theatre

11/26 Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

11/30 Australia, Melbourne @ Forum Theatre

12/02 Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

12/07 Tokyo, Japan @ EX Theater

12/08 Tokyo, Japan @ EX Theater

MUNA’s debut album About U is out now on RCA, while Styles’ self-titled debut is out now on RCA’s corporate sibling Columbia — but trust me, this is probably because Harry saw MUNA on Stereogum.