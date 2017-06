A-Trak has announced a new DJ contest called the Goldie Awards. The competition will consist of a DJ battle and a beat battle judged by a panel of famous DJs and producers including Diplo, Just Blaze, Mannie Fresh, Mija, Craze, Destructo, and the Whooligan. You can apply here via the contest’s official website; six DJs and six producers will be selected as finalists to compete at the Goldie Awards at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel on 9/7.