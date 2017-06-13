Slowdive Announce North American Fall Tour

UK shoegaze overlords just came back with their amazing self-titled album, which we’ve got just behind Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. on our list of the year’s best albums thus far. And now we’ll get a chance to see them play those songs in person. After playing a quick North American tour earlier in the year, Slowdive are returning this fall for a more extensive coast-to-coast trek. They’ll hit these shores in October, after the European festival season wraps up. Below, check out all of the band’s forthcoming tour dates.

6/16/-18 – Mannheim, Herman @ Maifeld Derby

7/01 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/06 – Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

7/07 – Madrid, Spain @ MAd Cool Festival

7/09 – Six-Four-Les-Pages, France @ Pointu Festival

7/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival

7/28 – Ichion, South Korea @ Valley Rock Festival

7/30 – Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

8/19 – Trondheim, Norway @ Pstereo Festival

8/27 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

8/31 – 9/01 – Wiltshire, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

9/07 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Barby

9/15-16 – Angers, France @ Levitation France

9/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond The Tracks Festival

9/29 – 10/01 – Dortmund, Germany @ Way Back When Festival

9/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Koncerthuset

10/02 – Warsaw, Poland @ Warsaw Palladium

10/03 – Berlin, Germany @ Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt

10/04 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich

10/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ PAradiso

10/07 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

10/09 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/11 – Leeds, UK @ Town Hall

10/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

11/04 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Hall

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ CANADA @ Massey Hall

11/11 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall

11/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

11/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Slowdive is out now on Dead Oceans. And if you want to know how these shows might look, here’s an NPR video of Slowdive playing in a shuffleboard parlor: