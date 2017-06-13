Slowdive Announce North American Fall Tour

UK shoegaze overlords just came back with their amazing self-titled album, which we’ve got just behind Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. on our list of the year’s best albums thus far. And now we’ll get a chance to see them play those songs in person. After playing a quick North American tour earlier in the year, Slowdive are returning this fall for a more extensive coast-to-coast trek. They’ll hit these shores in October, after the European festival season wraps up. Below, check out all of the band’s forthcoming tour dates.
6/16/-18 – Mannheim, Herman @ Maifeld Derby
7/01 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
7/06 – Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
7/07 – Madrid, Spain @ MAd Cool Festival
7/09 – Six-Four-Les-Pages, France @ Pointu Festival
7/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Festival
7/28 – Ichion, South Korea @ Valley Rock Festival
7/30 – Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival
8/19 – Trondheim, Norway @ Pstereo Festival
8/27 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine
8/31 – 9/01 – Wiltshire, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
9/07 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Barby
9/15-16 – Angers, France @ Levitation France
9/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond The Tracks Festival
9/29 – 10/01 – Dortmund, Germany @ Way Back When Festival
9/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Koncerthuset
10/02 – Warsaw, Poland @ Warsaw Palladium
10/03 – Berlin, Germany @ Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt
10/04 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich
10/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ PAradiso
10/07 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
10/09 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
10/10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/11 – Leeds, UK @ Town Hall
10/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
10/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
11/04 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Hall
11/10 – Toronto, ON @ CANADA @ Massey Hall
11/11 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall
11/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head
11/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Slowdive is out now on Dead Oceans. And if you want to know how these shows might look, here’s an NPR video of Slowdive playing in a shuffleboard parlor: