Tegan And Sara Announce The Con 10th Anniversary Acoustic Tour

Tegan And Sara’s fifth album, The Con, turns 10 next month, and to commemorate the occasion, the Canadian duo has announced that they’ll do an acoustic tour in the fall to celebrate the album. In a statement, they say that the tour is the first of two projects to coincide with The Con’s anniversary, though details about the second one haven’t been announced yet. (Back in 2014, they released a deluxe edition of So Jealous when it turned 10, so it’s probably something like that.) Check out their statements and the dates on The Con anniversary tour below.

In 2007 we released The Con, forever changing the course of our career and connecting us to so many of you for the first time. To honour the album’s 10th anniversary, we will be celebrating with two very special projects this year.

Today we are excited to announce the first project – The Con X: Tour.

This fall we will travel across North America performing special acoustic arrangements of all 14 songs from The Con in order, followed by other T&S classics. Tickets go on sale this Friday at http://teganandsara.com/shows/, and a portion of proceeds from this special tour will benefit the Tegan and Sara Foundation.

As we look back today, the first few records of our career felt like we were navigating winding mountain roads. But with The Con it was obvious we had turned a corner and hit an open stretch of highway – it was our first fully-realized Tegan and Sara record. The album was written about love, death, fear and anxiety, and 10 years later we continue to be amazed by how much it touched people. Much of it hasn’t been performed live in nearly a decade so it’s with great pleasure that we take these beloved songs back to the stage.

San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Minneapolis, Detroit, Brooklyn, Boston, Upper Darby, Atlanta and Austin… we’ll see you all soon! There will also be more dates announced, and please visit teganandsara.com/shows and teganandsarafoundation.org for all details.

xo Tegan and Sara

Tour Dates:

10/20 San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/21 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theatre, Palms Casino Resort

10/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/25 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/26 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/27 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

10/28 Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth THeatre

10/30 Calgary, Canada @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/31 Edmonton, Canada @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

11/03 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

11/05 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

11/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/09 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/10 Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre

11/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

11/15 Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

Tickets go on sale this Friday (6/16).

