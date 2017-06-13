Tegan And Sara Announce The Con 10th Anniversary Acoustic Tour

Tegan And Sara’s fifth album, The Con, turns 10 next month, and to commemorate the occasion, the Canadian duo has announced that they’ll do an acoustic tour in the fall to celebrate the album. In a statement, they say that the tour is the first of two projects to coincide with The Con’s anniversary, though details about the second one haven’t been announced yet. (Back in 2014, they released a deluxe edition of So Jealous when it turned 10, so it’s probably something like that.) Check out their statements and the dates on The Con anniversary tour below.
In 2007 we released The Con, forever changing the course of our career and connecting us to so many of you for the first time. To honour the album’s 10th anniversary, we will be celebrating with two very special projects this year.
Today we are excited to announce the first project – The Con X: Tour.
This fall we will travel across North America performing special acoustic arrangements of all 14 songs from The Con in order, followed by other T&S classics. Tickets go on sale this Friday at http://teganandsara.com/shows/, and a portion of proceeds from this special tour will benefit the Tegan and Sara Foundation.
As we look back today, the first few records of our career felt like we were navigating winding mountain roads. But with The Con it was obvious we had turned a corner and hit an open stretch of highway – it was our first fully-realized Tegan and Sara record. The album was written about love, death, fear and anxiety, and 10 years later we continue to be amazed by how much it touched people. Much of it hasn’t been performed live in nearly a decade so it’s with great pleasure that we take these beloved songs back to the stage.
San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Minneapolis, Detroit, Brooklyn, Boston, Upper Darby, Atlanta and Austin… we’ll see you all soon! There will also be more dates announced, and please visit teganandsara.com/shows and teganandsarafoundation.org for all details.
xo Tegan and Sara
Tour Dates:
10/20 San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
10/21 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theatre, Palms Casino Resort
10/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/25 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/26 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/27 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
10/28 Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth THeatre
10/30 Calgary, Canada @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
10/31 Edmonton, Canada @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
11/03 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
11/05 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
11/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/09 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/10 Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
11/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
11/15 Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
Tickets go on sale this Friday (6/16).
