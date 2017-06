Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo wrote his first score for a forthcoming sci-fi film called Everything Beautiful Is Far Away. Directed by Andrea Sisson and Pete Ohs, the film follows a man and his robot friend as they traverse a harsh desert landscape in search of a mythical lake. The film stars Julia Garner (The Get Down, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower) and Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies) and it will premiere at the LA Film Festival on 6/21. Watch the trailer below.