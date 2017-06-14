(Sandy) Alex G – “Sportstar (Porches Remix)”

“Sportstar” is one of the best tracks on (Sandy) Alex G’s latest album, Rocket — which we recently named one of the best of the year so far — and today it’s gotten a remix courtesy of Domino labelmate Aaron Maine from Porches. Listen to it and check out Alex G’s upcoming tour dates below.
Tour Dates:
06/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
06/16 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
06/17 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
06/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/20 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/21 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt
06/22 Portland, OR @ Holocene
06/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
06/25 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
06/27 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
06/28 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
06/29 Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness
06/30 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
07/01 Detroit, MI @ El Club
07/02 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
07/04 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
07/05 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
07/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
07/07 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
07/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/09 San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival
09/28-30 Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Festival
10/06-08 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/13-15 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
Rocket is out now via Domino.