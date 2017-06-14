(Sandy) Alex G – “Sportstar (Porches Remix)”

“Sportstar” is one of the best tracks on (Sandy) Alex G’s latest album, Rocket — which we recently named one of the best of the year so far — and today it’s gotten a remix courtesy of Domino labelmate Aaron Maine from Porches. Listen to it and check out Alex G’s upcoming tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

06/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

06/16 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

06/17 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

06/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/20 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/21 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

06/22 Portland, OR @ Holocene

06/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

06/25 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/27 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/28 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

06/29 Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness

06/30 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

07/01 Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/02 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

07/04 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

07/05 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

07/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/07 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/09 San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival

09/28-30 Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Festival

10/06-08 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/13-15 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Rocket is out now via Domino.