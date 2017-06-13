Features
10 Best Songs
Album Of The Week
Band To Watch
But Who's Buying?
Cover Story
Counting Down
Gotcha Covered
Gummy Awards
Interview
Premature Evaluation
Shut Up Dude
Sounding Board
Status Ain't Hood
Straight To Video
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The Anniversary
The Black Market
The Week In Pop
Ugly Beauty
Ultimate Playlist
All Features
the latest //
List
31 Essential Shoegaze Tracks
Songs
Videos
Lists
Share < br />this article:
Can Someone Please Explain Sufjan’s Blog Post About Katy Perry?
Gabriela Tully Claymore
@gabrielajunetc
| June 13, 2017 - 5:42 pm
Share < br />this article:
CREDIT:
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
I don’t get it.
CREDIT:
via
Tumblr
Tags:
Katy Perry
,
Sufjan Stevens
Recommended for you
Katy Perry Acknowledges Her Cultural Appropriation
Katy Perry Wants To End Taylor Swift Feud: “I Forgive Her, And I’m Sorry”
Katy Perry Had A Sweet Reunion During Her 72-Hour Livestream
Katy Perry Accuses Taylor Swift Of Trying To “Assassinate My Character With Little Girls”
Katy Perry Is Livestreaming Her Weekend
Big Brother
-Style
Stream Katy Perry
Witness
Comments
Show the rest of the comments
Stereogum Digest
Thank you for signing up for our newsletter. You will receive a confirmation shortly.
Sign Up
Play The ‘Gum Mix
Play the Gum Mix
Heavy Rotation
All »
Palm – Shadow Expert EP
Turtlenecked – Vulture
Ride – Weather Diaries
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound
Rancid – Trouble Maker
SZA – Ctrl
Palehound – A Place I’ll Always Go
Lexie – Record Time!
In Case You Missed It
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
36 Essential '80s Pop Metal Tracks
30 Essential Radiohead Non-Album Tracks
Close
Username
Password
Remember me
Not a member?
Sign Up
/
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Facebook
Email
Username
Password
Confirm Password
Sign in with Facebook
Already a member?
Sign In
Please enter your account email address, we'll send you an email with instructions to reset your password:
Cancel