Kommode – “Captain Of Your Sinking Ship”

Eirik Glambek Bøe is best known as one-half of the Norwegian folk-pop duo Kings Of Convenience, but since about 2006, he’s had a side project called Kommode with his childhood friend and former Skog bandmate Øystein Gjærder Bruvik. Fast forward over ten years to 2017, and Kommode’s debut album, Analog Dance Music, is finally coming out. And today, Glambek Bøe is sharing “Captain Of Your Sinking Ship,” a jam that piles his velvety vocals atop subtly funky keyboards and a tasty bassline. “We tried to capture and combine things we love in other genres,” Glambek Bøe explains. “The drums of a samba, the bass line of funk and the chords of a house track.” Whatever they’re doing, it’s working, and you can listen below.

Analog Dance Music is out 8/18 on Brilliance Records. Pre-order it here.