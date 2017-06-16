Elbow – “It’s All Disco…” Video

The ornately melancholy UK balladeers Elbow do not directly align with the Pixies or disco in the musical canon, but their new video draws inspiration from both. Specifically, Little Fictions track “It’s All Disco…” is inspired by Frank Black’s assertion that “whatever music you love, it’s all disco.” Thus, for the song’s video, director Austin Humphries interviewed music fans during this year’s Record Store Day to test the veracity of Black’s claim. Watch below.

Little Fictions is out now on Polydor.