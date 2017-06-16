Haim Hosting LA Pop-Up & Acoustic Set Saturday

If you don’t have a pop-up, are you really even a pop star? The sisters Haim will become the latest popular musicians to manifest a temporary merch stand in a major urban center this Saturday. They’re bringing their latest goods to 5656 Hollywood Boulevard in LA, where they promise a free acoustic performance for the first 100 people in line. The set will feature new, unreleased songs. Also, they’ll sign limited edition posters for those who pre-order their new album Something To Tell You. It runs from 11AM to 4PM, but if you want to get into the gig, you might want to line up right now (right nooooow).

Something To Tell You is out 7/7 on Columbia.