Father John Misty Congratulates Fleet Foxes On Their New Album

Once upon a time, Father John Misty was a Fleet Fox. Josh Tillman played drums on 2011’s Helplessness Blues and toured with the band behind it before departing a year later to follow his own irony- and ayahuasca-soaked muse as Father John Misty. FJM recently put out his new album Pure Comedy, and today, his old bandmates officially release a new one of their own with Crack-Up. Both made our list of The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far, and now Tillman has taken to Twitter to congratulate Fleet Foxes on their big day, singling out “I Should See Memphis” as his favorite track on the LP:

Congratulations to my friends today, an incredible album and a group of people I love and miss — JON "TRXXXTH" MISTY (@fatherjohnmisty) June 16, 2017