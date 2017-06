Fleet Foxes’ long-awaited, Father John Misty-approved album Crack-Up finally came out yesterday. They celebrated by stopping by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play “Third Of May,” a truncated version of the LP’s nine-minute lead single “Third Of May / Ōdaigahara.” And today, they followed that up with an appearance on CBS This Morning, where they did “Third Of May,” “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me,” and “Fool’s Errand.” Watch their performances below.