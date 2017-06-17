Firefly Fest-goer Discovers Human Remains In The Woods

State police are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains found in a wooded area near Firefly Music Festival, just outside Delaware’s capital city, Dover.

Authorities say the remains were discovered in a wooded area east of Leipsic Road near Marley Lane about 7PM Thursday by a person attending the Firefly Music Festival, the annual summer festival held on the grounds of Dover International Speedway.

Detectives responded to the wooded area, which a local news website reported was about half of a mile from Firefly’s main entrance, and confirmed them to be human skeletal remains.

Further details were not immediately available.