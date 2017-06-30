Kate Nash Talks GLOW Role, New Crowdfunded Album

British musician Kate Nash has a role on GLOW, the new Netflix series about women’s wrestling in the ’80s starring Alison Brie and produced by Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan. I haven’t gotten to watch it yet, but this Brie profile and this essay about Marc Maron’s performance on the show have me intrigued. Now Nash has given NME an interview about her role, which begins with this anecdote about how she ended up cast as Rhonda Richardson in the first place:

I’ve done a little bit of acting, dipped my toe in every now and then over the years. That was why I ended up putting music on MySpace, because I got rejected from drama school! I was like, “Fuck this, I’m going to do music instead.” I did a pilot a couple of years ago, for Jenji Kohan for a show about Salem witches, set in the 1800s. It didn’t get picked up, but Jenji really liked my work, so she asked me to audition for GLOW.

Nash adds that the best wrestling move she learned is the suplex “because you’re throwing someone over your head” and says she’s not actively seeking more acting gigs but would be open to it. There’s also some talk about her upcoming album, which she funded on Kickstarter:

It was a lot of work but it was worth it because I got 222% funded. That means I can put out an album independently, which is appealing to me right now because I had meetings with labels last year and I was like, “This is really un-inspiring.” It just doesn’t feel like they’re taking risks, and I think that music is about risk-taking, and that’s why people like music because it’s like people are trying to do something different. I just felt like all these labels were like scared, and I didn’t really want to work with people that were scared.

GLOW season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.