For Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Perfume Genius Sorted Indie Musicians Into Hogwarts Houses

The first Harry Potter book turned 20 years old this week, and in honor of that anniversary (or maybe just because), Perfume Genius mastermind Mike Hadreas decided to try his hand at being an “indie sorting hat.” On Twitter, he asked fans to name indie musicians and then sorted them into different Hogwarts houses. Sufjan Stevens is Ravenclaw, Mitski is Gryffindor, and Father John Misty is “public Slytherin private Hufflepuff.” Check out his full list below.

I'm the indie sorting hat send me your indie musicians and i will place them in their house #indie — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

ravenclaw — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

gryffindor — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

slytherin — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

ravenclaw — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

gryffindor — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

Hogwarts — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

just Hogwarts in general — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

slytherin — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

slytherin but in a really dope way — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

public slytherin private hufflepuff — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

strong Gryff — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

hufflepuff — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

the ravenclawest — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

gryffindor but can do the snake talking thing — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

warmblooded slytherin — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

i can't — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

gryffindor huffle rising — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

ravenclaw . huffle hobbies — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

we in the same house combo, strong connection — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

don't know her — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

battle huffle — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

slytherpuff — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

cozy gryffindor — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

i did her but i think on second thought its Ravendor — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

Gryffindor. Capital G — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

jovial house mix — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

this is very difficult i feel like she is also a sorting hat — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

Gryffindor i am not playing games!!! — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017

hermione — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) July 1, 2017