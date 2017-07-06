LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out As Transgender

LCD Soundsystem member Gavin Russom has come out as transgender. She detailed her transition in two pieces from Grindr and Pitchfork in which she explains her lifelong identification “along the feminine spectrum”: “This is my fifth decade being alive,” she told Grindr. “And in each of those decades, there’s been a time where I’ve tried to say, ‘Hey, I think I’m transgender!’ This was even before that word existed.”

“What makes this time different is that I’m in a stable moment in my life,” Russom said to Pitchfork. “Working with LCD Soundsystem all last year and then having a solid block of time off to focus on self-care was really important for me. This is what came out of that. I don’t like coming out so much as a term, but sometimes it’s the only way to say it.”

In addition to her long history with LCD Soundsystem and DFA Records as a synth and electronic master, Russom also DJs and releases music on her own, most notably as Black Meteoric Star. Next weekend, before LCD headlines Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, Russom will DJ publicly for the first time as a trans woman at Chicago’s Berlin club during their monthly party Femme’s Room.