Spencer Radcliffe & Everyone Else – “Trust” VIdeo

A couple months ago, Spencer Radcliffe released Enjoy The Great Outdoors — one of the best albums of the year so far — and today he’s shared a meditative new video for “Trust.” It was directed by Dolan Chorng (with cinematography by Sirus F. Gahan, who also worked on Radcliffe’s video for “Relief“), and it follows a drifter as she hitches a ride with a couple through some gorgeous vistas before landing in West Wendover, Nevada for a seedy night and morning-after of pensive looks and deceptions. “I was interested in a loose narrative about travel and strangers going nowhere,” Chorng explained to The Fader. “I wanted to capture that feeling of always wanting to be someplace else.” Watch below.

Enjoy The Great Outdoors is out now via Run For Cover Records.