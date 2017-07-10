After 61 Weeks The Chainsmokers Have Finally Fallen Out Of The Top 10

Our long national nightmare is over. Billboard reports that the Chainsmokers’ recent Coldplay collab “Something Just Like This” has finally fallen out of the Top 10, ending the duo’s 61-week reign of terror over the Billboard Hot 100 chart (which started way the fuck back in May of last year with “Don’t Let Me Down” and continued with “Closer” and then “Paris”). They’re still only the second act ever to spend a year in the Top 10 (and the third act to boast three simultaneous Top 10 songs), but their streak falls eight weeks shy of the 69-week record set by Katy Perry in 2010-11. Sorry, Chainsmokies — better luck next time!