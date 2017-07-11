Major Lazer – “Know No Better” (Feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, & Quavo) VIdeo

Last month, Diplo’s Major Lazer crew surprise-released a guest-heavy new EP called Know No Better. Its title track was an especially star-studded affair; it features the vocals of moody crunk revivalist Travis Scott, former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, and omnipresent Migos rapper Quavo. In director Philip Andelman’s new video for “Know No Better,” Scott, Cabello, and Diplo all make cameos, but none of them are the focus. Instead, Andelman tells the story of an adorable high-school kid whose life is far-removed from his Justin Bieber-esque pop-star dreams but who can dance well enough to maybe get himself just a little bit of that magic. It’s a very cool video, and you can watch it below.

Know No Better is out now on Mad Decent.