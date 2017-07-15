Unhinged Alex Jones Rant Turned Into Bon Iver Song

What if, instead of ranting and raving, right-wing conspiracy theorist nutjob Alex Jones were a sensitive folkie who softly crooned his hateful invective? That’s the question that SuperDeluxe both pose and answer with their new video, which turns the Infowars host’s batshit ramblings into a For Emma-era Bon Iver song. Watch (and listen) below.

This is what @RealAlexJones rants would sound like as a @boniver song. pic.twitter.com/CYYjgcH3Dq — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) July 14, 2017

If the sweet, sweet strains of “Jones Iver” touched your soul, you can download the song for free here.