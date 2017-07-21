Watch Hop Along Debut New Song In Prospect Park

Last night, Hop Along opened for Conor Oberst at the Prospect Park Bandshell for the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. (Big Thief was also on the bill. Very good gig.) During their set, Frances Quinlan said that the band are currently in the studio recording the follow-up to 2015’s Painted Shut. (If an on-stage anecdote is to be believed, it may involve a mandolin.) They decided to play a new song live for the first time ever at the show, and you can watch video of that below.

Revisit our 2015 interview with Hop Along here.