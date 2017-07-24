Arcade Fire Announce Strict Dress Code For Brooklyn Show

Back in 2013, Arcade Fire faced some criticism for requesting that their audience members adhere to a dress code at the shows on their North American arena tour. They backtracked at the time, saying it was “super not mandatory,” but they’re back at it again with a seemingly pretty strict dress code for their Everything Now release show that’ll take place at Grand Prospect Hall in Brooklyn on Thursday night and be livestreamed on Apple Music.

Per BrooklynVegan, a message was recently sent out to attendees of the show — who had to apply for tickets and answer the question “What do you like about the first single from the new album?” — that laid out the show’s dress code, which is described as “HIP & TRENDY as if you are going to a concert or night out with friends.” They reserve the right to right to deny entry to anyone that doesn’t dress up to their standards. “PLEASE DO NOT WEAR shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing,” the message state. Here it is in full, including some bits about a “phone-free viewing experience”:

PHONE-FREE VIEWING EXPERIENCE:

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. WHAT TO WEAR:

Our dress code is HIP & TRENDY as if you are going to a concert or night out with friends! The event is standing-room-only so please plan accordingly.

PLEASE DO NOT WEAR shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing. We reserve the right to deny entry to anyone dressed inappropriately. WHAT TO EXPECT 6:30pm: 1iota Check-in Opens

7:45pm: 1iota Check-in Closes

8:30pm – 9:00pm: Everything Now Live

No baseball hats?! Are they not down with the “dad hat” trend? Guess you gotta look extra fancy for all those Apple Music cameras!

UPDATE: Win Butler (via his @DJWindows98 Twitter account) says that the band has “nothing to do with the dress code or taking people’s phones” and says that it’s all Apple’s fault:

Band has nothing to do with a dress code or taking people's phones. Must be an @apple thing. Maybe Black turtlenecks :) — win butler (@DJWindows98) July 24, 2017

Band announces, "Wear whatever you want to any show." This has been an actual band announcement 👍 https://t.co/2jtHzHojJD — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 24, 2017

We’ve reached out to Apple for clarification.