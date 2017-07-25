Julia Michaels – “Uh Huh” Video

We’ve been spreading the gospel of Julia Michaels since we talked to her earlier this year when she released her debut solo single, “Issues,” and the behind-the-scenes pop songwriter put out its follow-up, “Uh Huh,” last month. It’s a great song, and now it’s got a video to go along with it that opens with Michael’s having a heart-to-heart with a boy before descending into a lot of frenzied snapshots of lazing around in bed and dancing for the camera. Michaels’ debut release, Nervous System, is out at the end of the week (7/28), but you can watch the “Uh Huh” video below now.

Nervous System is out 7/28 via Republic Records.