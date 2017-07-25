Ryuichi Sakamoto – “Andata (Oneohtrix Point Never Remix)”

Queasy synth-drone wizard Daniel Lopatin, better known to most of us as Oneohtrix Point Never, is about to release his score for the movie Good Time, and he’s already won the Cannes Soundtrack Award for it. In so doing, he’s following in the footsteps of another way-out artist who broke into the film-score world: Japanese new-age master Ryuichi Sakamoto. And now, as Pitchfork points out, Lopatin has remixed “Andata,” a track from Sakamoto’s recent album async. Sakamoto’s planning to release a companion album that’ll feature remixes from people like Cornelius, Arca, and Jóhann Jóhannsson. Lopatin’s “Andata” remix takes the beauty and stillness of the original track and makes it into something a bit more ominous. Check it out below.

The async remix album is coming this fall. The Good Time score is out 8/11 on Warp.