St. Vincent Models Jewelry In New Tiffany & Co. Ad

Everyone wants a piece of Annie Clark these days, so maybe it’s not surprising that America’s most famous jewelry store has made the St. Vincent mastermind one of its faces in a new ad campaign. As Pitchfork points out, Clark, who released the new single “New York” last month, is modeling for the jewelry company in its new There’s Only One campaign. The campaign, shot by famous photographers Inez & Vinoodh, also features people like Janelle Monaé, Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, and ballet dancer David Hallberg.

We’re all in favor of Annie Clark getting paid, right? It seems like a good thing for Annie Clark to get paid.