Mercury Prize 2017 Nominees Include Ed Sheeran, alt-J, The xx

The 2017 Mercury Prize shortlist was announced today. Ed Sheeran, Sampha, the xx, grime MC Stormzy, and alt-J (who won the prize in 2010) are among the nominees. The winner will be announced on 11/14 at the televised ceremony. Check out the shortlist below.

Mercury Prize 2017 nominees:

alt-J — Relaxer

The Big Moon — Love In The 4th Dimension

Blossoms — Blossoms

Loyle Carner — Yesterday’s Gone

Dinosaur — Together, As One

Glass Animals — How to Be a Human Being

J Hus — Common Sense

Sampha — Process

Ed Sheeran — ÷

Stormzy — Gang Signs & Prayer

Kate Tempest — Let Them Eat Chaos

The xx — I See You