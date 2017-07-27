Mercury Prize 2017 Nominees Include Ed Sheeran, alt-J, The xx

The 2017 Mercury Prize shortlist was announced today. Ed Sheeran, Sampha, the xx, grime MC Stormzy, and alt-J (who won the prize in 2010) are among the nominees. The winner will be announced on 11/14 at the televised ceremony. Check out the shortlist below.
Mercury Prize 2017 nominees:
alt-J — Relaxer
The Big Moon — Love In The 4th Dimension
Blossoms — Blossoms
Loyle Carner — Yesterday’s Gone
Dinosaur — Together, As One
Glass Animals — How to Be a Human Being
J Hus — Common Sense
Sampha — Process
Ed Sheeran — ÷
Stormzy — Gang Signs & Prayer
Kate Tempest — Let Them Eat Chaos
The xx — I See You