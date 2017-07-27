Slipknot Vs. Nickelback Round 4: Corey Taylor Calls Chad Kroeger “Captain Ego From Planet Douche”

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger started the best/worst beef of all time last month when he took some shots at his former Roadrunner Records labelmates Slipknot: “How good can your music be if you’ve gotta beat each other up onstage, throw up in your own mask every night?” In response, Slipknot singer Corey Taylor said that Kroeger has “a face like a foot,” continuing, “I don’t know what the hell planet he’s living on. Apparently it’s Planet Kroeger, and there must be good weed there, cuz he’s an idiot.” A few days later, Taylor added that “Chad Kroeger is to rock what KFC is to chicken.” And now, in a new interview with 93.3 WMMR, as MetalInjection points out, Tayor reiterates that he’s cool with everyone else in Nickelback and amends his theory as to what planet Kroeger is from:

That just tells you the level of ego you’re dealing with. And I’ve said this since day one — it’s not the band. Because the band turned around… As soon as that story hit, the band called and apologized. They were, like, ‘It’s not us. We promise. It’s this guy. We don’t…’ And I had hung out with the band before, and they’re super-cool dudes. So I was, like… Well, I figured it wasn’t them. So I don’t want people holding it against the band, because it’s not them. It’s Captain Ego from Planet Douche.

Sounds like a fun planet.