Last night, Future and Nicki Minaj released their latest team-up, “You Da Baddest,” and this morning it’s gotten a requisite music video to go along with it. It’s made up of footage of Future and Minaj looking hot and badass, which is pretty much all you need in a video — Minaj walks through a hotel looking stylish and intimidating everyone around her and Future does some dancing against the beautiful Miami backdrop. Watch below.