Earlier this year, Argentine experimental composer Juana Molina released Halo, one of the best albums of the year so far, and today she’s shared a video for “In The Lassa” from it. It takes the form of a vibrant and vividly-imagined video game called The Jane Bone Adventures created by Opertura and starring a cute-looking metamorphosing bone as our protagonist as it makes its way through a fantastical world. Watch below.

Halo is out now via Crammed Discs.