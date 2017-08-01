Watch The Killers’ 10-Song Set On The Vegas Strip For Kimmel

The Killers really went above and beyond as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. Live from the Strip in their native Las Vegas, Brandon Flowers and company performed the first two singles from this fall’s Wonderful Wonderful — “The Man” and “Run For Cover” — followed by eight more hits from their catalog. Watch footage of all 10 songs below; the third embed includes the final eight songs of the set.

Setlist:

“The Man”

“Run For Cover”

“Human”

“Spaceman”

“Somebody Told Me”

“Shot At The Night”

“Read My Mind”

“All These Things That I’ve Done”

“When You Were Young”

“Mr. Brightside”