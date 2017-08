This week, the great satirical veteran singer-songwriter Randy Newman releases his new album Dark Matter. And last night, he was on Colbert singing “Putin,” his ironical love song to the Russian dictator. Photos of Putin — judo-throwing a guy, waving a sword while shirtless — flashed on the screen behind Newman. And the Colbert audience treated the song something like a comedy performance, which is presumably how it was intended. Check it out below.

Dark Matter is out 8/4 on Nonesuch.