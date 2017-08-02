King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s Sketches Of Brunswick East Is Out In A Few Weeks

Australian psych-rock hooligans King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are still in the midst of their bonkers plan to release five studio albums this year, and what’s even more bonkers is that they might actually pull it off. They’ve already released two, Flying Microtonal Banana and Murder Of The Universe, and next in line is Sketches Of Brunswick East, a collection of jazz-influenced songs recorded with Mild High Club’s Alex Brettin. And now, thanks to a new interview with French music site Konbini, Sketches Of Brunswick East has a release date: 8/25. That’s only a few weeks away. Prepare yourselves.