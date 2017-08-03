Watch Solange Perform With Incubus In New Orleans

Earlier this year, Solange wrote a letter to her teenage self for Teen Vogue, and she mentioned the time when she dreamed of being married to Brandon Boyd, frontman for sensitive nü metal goofs Incubus. Well, Solange didn’t marry Boyd, but she did share a stage with them. Last night, Incubus played a show in New Orleans, where Solange lives now. And as The FADER points out, Solange joined them onstage. Together with Boyd, she sang a duet version of “Aqueous Transmission,” a song from Incubus’ 2001 album Morning View. Watch a few fan-made videos below.

#solange with @incubusofficial 😵what a show A post shared by Michael Fouquier (@thefoodrum) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

Woah. Woah. Woah. #solange just sang aqueous transmission with #incubus A post shared by Ray Bot (@rayb0t) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

#Solange sings #AqueousTransmission with #Incubus in #NOLA A post shared by docgreene (@docgreene) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

So Brandon Boyd still looks exactly the same as he did in the TRL era, huh? Good for Brandon Boyd!