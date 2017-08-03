Watch Solange Perform With Incubus In New Orleans

Earlier this year, Solange wrote a letter to her teenage self for Teen Vogue, and she mentioned the time when she dreamed of being married to Brandon Boyd, frontman for sensitive nü metal goofs Incubus. Well, Solange didn’t marry Boyd, but she did share a stage with them. Last night, Incubus played a show in New Orleans, where Solange lives now. And as The FADER points out, Solange joined them onstage. Together with Boyd, she sang a duet version of “Aqueous Transmission,” a song from Incubus’ 2001 album Morning View. Watch a few fan-made videos below.
So Brandon Boyd still looks exactly the same as he did in the TRL era, huh? Good for Brandon Boyd!