Last month, Ty Dolla $ign put out a new song, “Love U Better,” that featured Lil Wayne and The-Dream — it’s set to appear on his forthcoming Beach House 3 release — and today he’s shared a video for the track. It was directed by Ryan Hope and takes place at a gathering in a very fancy house that has some undercurrent of menace via a kid that looks forlornly at the camera. Watch below.