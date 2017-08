Our current reigning Album Of The Week is Girl Ray, the full-length debut from the teenage London trio Girl Ray. It’s a sharp sunshine-ray of old-school C86-style jangle-pop, but it’s not a ton of sophisticated touches, like strings and horns and layered harmonies. It shows a band with potential that’s just through the roof. We’ve posted the early songs “Trouble,” “Preacher,” and “Don’t Go Back At Ten,” and now that the album’s out, you can stream it below.

Earl Grey by Girl Ray

Earl Grey is out now on Moshi Moshi.