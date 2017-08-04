Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I guess people are more into hating Ryan Adams rather than The Strokes but, having read the book in question, I think it’s redic for a grown man to blame their heroin addiction on someone else. Hammond says at one point that he’d wanted to do heroin since he was a teenager. So the idea that The Strokes were a bunch of Boy Scouts and then Ryan Adams came along and shot them all up or whatever, is stupid. I’d be pissed too. Plus, the lasagna thing was funny as shit.