It took me 38 hours to get from Brooklyn to Lollapalooza. That would’ve been understandable if United had cancelled my flight, but instead they managed to string me along by making passengers repeatedly board and unboard a plane in the midst of delaying its takeoff 19 times. I’m in Chicago now, but that was trying! And I may have missed Lorde and Liam Gallagher yesterday, but so did everybody else. On deck this weekend: Chance, Mac DeMarco, RTJ, the Lemon Twigs, @TheRyanAdams, Aminé, and club shows from Foo Fighters and Everything Now Co. I got in very late last night, and felt pretty defeated about attending yet another corporate festival, but when I checked the time on my computer I knew I made the right decision.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|cokeparty
|Score:24 | Jul 28th
|
Going to see Wilco and Conor Oberst in Camden. A bottle of Johnny Walker Blue fell off a truck passing through my life, and I had to put it in this wineskin bag I found in my garage. I also indulged myself and bought some caviar from Wholefoods and took what one of my sketchier friends said is a very small dose of “clean” LSD. If I write some weird shit later, feel free to laugh at me.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#9
|dansolo
|Score:25 | Jul 28th
|
I think you mean “bassssssssic” but hey I’m not the Grammy winning songwriter
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#8
|HartfordTheWhale
|Score:26 | Jul 31st
|
“I should’ve forced them to get addicted to writing better songs.”
I mean, that’s a solid, solid burn right there.
|Posted in: Ryan Adams Is Roasting The Strokes On Twitter
|#7
|diego4533
|Score:26 | Aug 3rd
|
A wasted chance to call this “Premature Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift”
|Posted in: Your (Completely Speculative) Guide To Taylor Swift’s (Possibly Imminent) New Album
|#6
|stresstrees
|Score:27 | Aug 1st
|Posted in: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Responds To Critics: “I Do Not Rap”
|#5
|bingbonglol
|Score:27 | Aug 3rd
|
I know which way I’m swiping ;)
|Posted in: Björk On New LP: “This Is Like My Tinder Album”
|#4
|cokeparty
|Score:29 | Jul 31st
|
I guess people are more into hating Ryan Adams rather than The Strokes but, having read the book in question, I think it’s redic for a grown man to blame their heroin addiction on someone else. Hammond says at one point that he’d wanted to do heroin since he was a teenager. So the idea that The Strokes were a bunch of Boy Scouts and then Ryan Adams came along and shot them all up or whatever, is stupid. I’d be pissed too. Plus, the lasagna thing was funny as shit.
|Posted in: Ryan Adams Is Roasting The Strokes On Twitter
|#3
|
|Jason Martinez
|Score:30 | Jul 31st
|
I’m docking Ryan 2 points for missing an obvious “Meet me in the kitchen” opportunity.
|Posted in: Ryan Adams Is Roasting The Strokes On Twitter
|#2
|lil wotie
|Score:30 | Jul 31st
|
JC looks like a tall athletic dude, but hes lo key a tall FAT athletic dude. not as fat as win butler tho, that dude has a fuckin gut. Cant blame them tho, if i was a millionaire rockstar my diet would be so righteous
|Posted in: Ryan Adams Is Roasting The Strokes On Twitter
|#1
|cheap_suit_jr_jr
|Score:50 | Jul 31st
|
Lasanga tweet is a solid 7/10, come on folks, we’re having fun here
|Posted in: Ryan Adams Is Roasting The Strokes On Twitter
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|drummer729
|Score:-9 | Aug 2nd
|
Must be another one of those millennial SJW’s.
|Posted in: Teen Designer Faces Copyright Scrutiny After Frank Ocean Wears Her T-Shirt At Panorama
|#4
|
|Doris Montgomery
|Score:-13 | Aug 2nd
|
https://i.imgflip.com/2m2r7.gif
|Posted in: Björk Shares New Album Pre-Order, But No Details Yet
|#3
|
|Doris Montgomery
|Score:-13 | Aug 2nd
|
https://i.giphy.com/media/fIRlp168XuC6Q/giphy.gif
|Posted in: Björk Shares New Album Pre-Order, But No Details Yet
|#2
|
|Doris Montgomery
|Score:-14 | Aug 2nd
|
turd music
|Posted in: Björk Shares New Album Pre-Order, But No Details Yet
|#1
|
|Doris Montgomery
|Score:-14 | Aug 2nd
|
bjork can suck my butt
|Posted in: Björk Shares New Album Pre-Order, But No Details Yet
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|spacexman
|Score:18 | Aug 2nd
|
When you find out some random tweet from 2 years ago might get you paid:
|Posted in: Teen Designer Faces Copyright Scrutiny After Frank Ocean Wears Her T-Shirt At Panorama