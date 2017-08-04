Here’s A Short Documentary About Korn’s 12-Year-Old Bassist

In one of 2017’s weirdest music stories, nü-metal OGs Korn recruited Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s 12-year-old son Tye to fill in on bass during a run of South American shows. We’ve already posted video of young Tye in action, and now you can watch a whole 15-minute documentary about it. The elder Trujillo narrates Korn And The Prodigy Son, which he created with Korn’s official videographer Sébastien Paquet. The mini-doc is viewable below via Rolling Stone.

In other Korn-adjacent news, today is the birthday of President Barack Obama, who once clarified that he is not Korn’s lead singer.