Phish are currently on the tail end of their “Baker’s Dozen” 13-night residency at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, where every night features a setlist inspired by a different kind of donut. On last week’s powdered donut night, they covered Fleet Foxes “White Winter Hymnal,” and on last night’s lemon donut-themed show, they broke out a cover of Radiohead’s Kid A track “Everything In Its Right Place,” which features the lyric “Yesterday I woke up sucking a lemon.” Watch below.