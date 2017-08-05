Watch Run The Jewels Bring A Fan Onstage To Rap With Them At Lollapalooza

One Run The Jewels fan just had an awesome Lollapalooza. During their set at the festival yesterday, Killer Mike and El-P spotted a guy in the audience with a sign reading “Let Me Rap Legend Has It,” and they obliged. They brought him up to the stage to perform the song with them a cappella, and you can check out the resulting fun below.

My sign said "Let Me Rap Legend Has It"@runjewels did. Thanks for an awesome #Lollapalooza ! pic.twitter.com/ABUkszPdu2 — Jacob Powell (@jacobgpowell) August 5, 2017