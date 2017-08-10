Alice Glass – “Without Love” Video

Last night, Alice Glass revealed “Without Love,” her first new song in two years and her second solo song ever, and today she’s released a video to accompany it. It was directed by the legendary Floria Sigismondi — who also did Perfume Genius’ “Slip Away” video earlier this year — and it’s a stylish and floral-heavy lesson in tension-building and release. “I like the idea of something beautiful and dark living simultaneously in the same place,” Sigismondi told The Fader. “‘Without Love’ has those themes. There are also themes of losing yourself, being told how to be, what to say (‘tell me what to spit’). The garden vines are a metaphor for this.” Watch it below.

“Without Love” is out now.