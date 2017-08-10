Tomas Barfod – “Better Than I Would” Video

Danish dance producer and WhoMadeWho drummer Tomas Barfod just released the Better Than I Would EP, his first new material since 2015’s Glory EP. And now he’s shared a video for the collection’s pulsating title track featuring footage of his friends around the world. “Music videos are always tough. Even if you have a huge budget they often end up sucking a bit, so I actually decided not to have a video for ‘Better Than I Would,'” Barfod tells The Fader, where the clip premiered. “But then me and my wife realized that our Instagram feed was a potentially magnificent video. We know a lot of fun people around the world so we asked some friends to make videos for us. I’m super happy about how it turned out. For me, the clips have a strong meaning because I know the story behind most of the frames, and I hope others will enjoy watching also.” Watch and stream the whole EP below.

Better Than I Would is out now on Friends Of Friends.